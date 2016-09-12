shearsman books

FEATURED BOOKS
geraldine clarkson
This chapbook has been chosen by the Poetry Book Society as its Pamphlet Choice for the 4th Quarter 2016.
what the wolf heard
daragh breen
In the opening Lighthouses section of this volume the west coast of Ireland is recast as a kind of Burroughsian Land of the Dead, with the ghost-lights from defunct lighthouses mixing with those of the automated in a sequence that slowly allows itself to be decoded. ……
Roam
Laressa Dickey
Roam marks a migration: back, forward and round again. Who stays? Who is allowed to roam? Mistakes, reverses—what do we take of our presence and past as we discover the world through our own perceiving? Motion comes first, then form. What is fixed? And who is with us?
